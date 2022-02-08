Everything We Know About Nick Cannon's Musical Comeback

On February 5, Nick Cannon dropped his new R&B single "Weekend Girl," which is off of his upcoming mixtape "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape," per The Source. The 12-track project is slated to be released on February 18, and will feature K. Michelle, Hitman Holla, Chris Brown, Jacquees, and TraeTwoThree. During an exclusive interview with E! News, Cannon revealed that his mixtape would be focused on his life, noting that it's been a "roller coaster." The "Masked Singer" host noted that he plans to drop another album in the summer after his February release. While the process has been therapeutic, Cannon said the new music "is really just my raw feelings" and that he plans to "cry out for my soul on a lot of these records."

During an interview with HipHopDX, the actor also described his music journey as "interesting" and further explained why he is now choosing to go the R&B route. "As I'm starting to mature, that's the direction I've been going in. Because I came out of the time where, even though I knew how to sing and do all that stuff, my goal was to be a rapper." Although his music career began with rap, it turns out Cannon has been a trained musician since childhood. "The true musician in me was always somebody ... singing gospel music and singing my pain and singing," he said. "For now, just to be able to have the ability to display that and open that up, has really been a vision."