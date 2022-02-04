Nick Cannon Reveals Where He Feels Most Comfortable Expressing His Grief
Nick Cannon has made headlines for plenty of reasons in his career, with some of them being a little more heartbreaking than others. There's absolutely no doubt that it's been a tough year for the star. As many fans know, Cannon lost his 5-month-old son Zen in December 2021, whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott. He first broke the news to his studio audience on the set of his self-titled talk show, revealing that Zen died from a rare form of cancer. "Over the weekend, I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus. That is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor — brain cancer," he told the studio audience.
Most were shocked by the news, seeing as Cannon had not posted about the illness on social media or mentioned it on his show until Zen's death. To honor his son, the talk show host got a tattoo of the baby on the side of his rib. He documented the tattoo process on social media, making sure to pay tribute to Zen along the way. "Had the privilege to host an Angel on this earth for a short period of time, but his energy is Eternal and will always be by my side," he wrote on Instagram. "The strength in my rib. Zen Scott Cannon."
It's never easy to lose a child, and it's hard to imagine what Cannon must be going through. Now, he's opening up about the loss and how he's dealing.
Nick Cannon lets it all out through music
Nick Cannon is trying to remain strong following the death of his son Zen. In an interview with E! News, the star opened up about his new album and how much emotion he poured into it. Like many other celebrities, Cannon is using his music as an outlet. The star shared that the album would address his "roller coaster" of a life and all that he has been through.
"One thing about music that's different from my show or when you hear me speak about [my life] — I'm turned on in those moments. I'm on the highest frequency of trying to entertain," Cannon shared, adding that the album has been therapeutic. "But music is darkness in the studio, I'm writing, I'm reflecting, I'm crying. I'm perfecting." Cannon pointed out that his album is about his "broken soul," and he gets candid. "I'm being more open and vulnerable than I've ever been. So I think through this, people will actually get a chance to understand me more," he shared.
This comes on the heels of news that Cannon is expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi. "It's a boy! We found out yesterday," he said on his talk show, per Today. Following his joyous announcement, Cannon came under fire for also mentioning the loss of baby Zen and putting the two events together. He later apologized on an episode of his show, promising everyone that he would do better. We wish him the best!