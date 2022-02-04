Nick Cannon Reveals Where He Feels Most Comfortable Expressing His Grief

Nick Cannon has made headlines for plenty of reasons in his career, with some of them being a little more heartbreaking than others. There's absolutely no doubt that it's been a tough year for the star. As many fans know, Cannon lost his 5-month-old son Zen in December 2021, whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott. He first broke the news to his studio audience on the set of his self-titled talk show, revealing that Zen died from a rare form of cancer. "Over the weekend, I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus. That is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor — brain cancer," he told the studio audience.

Most were shocked by the news, seeing as Cannon had not posted about the illness on social media or mentioned it on his show until Zen's death. To honor his son, the talk show host got a tattoo of the baby on the side of his rib. He documented the tattoo process on social media, making sure to pay tribute to Zen along the way. "Had the privilege to host an Angel on this earth for a short period of time, but his energy is Eternal and will always be by my side," he wrote on Instagram. "The strength in my rib. Zen Scott Cannon."

It's never easy to lose a child, and it's hard to imagine what Cannon must be going through. Now, he's opening up about the loss and how he's dealing.