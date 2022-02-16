Kate Hudson's Son Is Dating The Daughter Of Another Famous Celebrity Couple

Kate Hudson is one of the most famous names in the industry. The star is most well-known for her acting skills (well, and for being the daughter of Goldie Hawn), but she also has another role in her life that she takes very seriously — that of mom. The star has two sons, Ryder Robinson and Bingham Bellamy, and one daughter, Rani Fujikawa. Hudson shares plenty of photos of her tribe on Instagram, and it's no secret that she's one proud mama.

In September, the A-lister shared a few cute images of her sons on National Sons Day. She paired the post with an equally sweet caption to express her love. "I can't even explain the heart explosion that happens when I go through all these pics of my boys!" she gushed, adding that she was a "very lucky ma." In an candid interview with Today, she opened up about raising a mixed family. "​​I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," she dished. "The only expectations I really have that are really high in my life is with my kids. And with like family stuff. Other than that, it's like, I just let it go. I work my ass off and then I walk away, and I hope for the best."

At 42 years old, it's hard to believe that Hudson already has an 18-year-old in Robinson. Like most other parents, she is experiencing all aspects of teenage life, including dating. But, his girlfriend also happens to have pretty famous folks.