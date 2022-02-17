Channing Tatum Shows Off His Mysterious New Tattoo

Channing Tatum is no stranger to an inking. Although those who saw either of the "Magic Mike" movies will know that the handsome actor isn't exactly covered in tats, he has gone under the needle a few times to get something meaningful on his skin.

His probably most seen inking is a series of horizontal and vertical lines on his inner right bicep, which appear to cross over to make squares. As for what that means? Well, according to Body Art Guru, it's thought the design has quite the sentimental meaning and is made to represent the Iron Horse, which reminds the star of the ranch he spent a lot of time at as a kid that was owned by his uncle. Aww!

As for Tatum's second tattoo? That's reportedly a line of text in Balinese that translates to mean "Side by side" in English. That tattoo also has a sentimental meaning as well, as Tatum told People that it matched one gotten by his now former wife, Jenna Dewan, on her foot during their honeymoon in Bali back in 2009. "It was a joint decision. We always wanted to get a tattoo of something together," he shared.

And now Tatum has gotten inked for a third time, showing off all the proof via Instagram Stories.