Serena And Venus Williams Make A Heartbreaking Admission About Their Lives

For Venus and Serena Williams, it's tennis or nothing — or at least it was. Now that they're near the age of retirement, they were asked if they had plans on what to do beyond the world of sports, and according to the sisters, having the world in their hands is something they never thought they would ever have.

"Serena and I say we're going to become body builders after tennis," Venus joked, adding that having the freedom to do what they want is a foreign concept. "From such a young age, all we've done is work. So I think for Serena and I to explore that freedom is surreal. We've never been free." But they said that focusing on purely tennis wasn't the plan from the get-go. "We never planned to just only play tennis and just only be tennis players," Serena added. "We planned to do more."

Neither sister has made announcements on retirement yet, but according to Serena, she already knows what to do once she gives up her racket. "I am prepared for [the day of my retirement]. I've been prepared for that day for over a decade," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I think it's really important to always have a plan and that's kind of what I did." Meanwhile, Venus has no plans of leaving the court yet. "When it's my last, I'll let you know," she said in 2021 after her 23rd Wimbledon appearance, per the Independent. "I'll give you a little whisper in your ear."