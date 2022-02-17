Robert Pattinson And Zoe Kravitz Confirm What We Suspected About Their On-Screen Chemistry

Tackling a more psychological side of the Caped Crusader, the upcoming release of "The Batman" will focus on the strange connection between two iconic characters. Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz transform into Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, a duo that has been featured in countless iterations and a Batman-Catwoman relationship they are hoping to redefine with a fresh take.

Director Matt Reeves has a specific image of this new Batman, telling Entertainment Weekly he wants to take audiences "on a journey where you start having one point of view about what he's doing and then have that challenged in such a way so that you knew by the end, he would have an awakening." The DCEU has focused much more on big-name villains in recent years, but this time, it's all about Batman. "The Riddler is omnipresent, but almost as a ghost," Reeves explained. With this shift in superhero perspective, Catwoman is essential in showing the complex angles that fracture between "good guys and bad guys."

To hear Kravtiz tell it, it took a while for her to get ahold of her character. "[Matt] gave me a motorcycle helmet and was like, 'Walk in, take it off, and start the scene.' I was like, 'This is how I don't get the part,'" Kravtiz joked to Elle of her audition. "I don't get the part because the helmet gets stuck on my head, and I don't look cool. I'll get my lines, but I will f*** up this helmet moment." Little did she know, the moment would jumpstart successful chemistry with her co-star.