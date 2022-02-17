Debbie Matenopoulos Opens Up About Her Devastating Fertility Journey

Debbie Matenopoulos is best known for hosting Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" for nearly two decades. She was also one of the original co-hosts of "The View," and went on to launch the TV Guide Channel. Matenopoulos' career has landed her on the red carpet of some of Hollywood's most prestigious events, including interviews with dozens of famous faces. In addition to being one of the most recognized names in the industry today, she's also author of the cookbook, "It's All Greek To Me," which was published in 2013. Matenopoulos explained her reason for writing a cookbook while speaking with Smashing Interviews Magazine in January 2018. The cookbook was "a love letter to my family and my heritage," she said, adding that she wanted to honor her family and her father, who died of ALS. (Plus, she just really loves cooking.)

Family is incredibly important to Matenopoulos despite her busy career. She is married to actor and photographer Jon Falcone, with whom she shares a daughter, Alexandra. In an interview with People shortly following Alexandra's birth in October 2014, the television personality revealed that becoming a mom was "the most incredible experience" she has ever had. "There are no words to describe how overwhelmed with love and joy we are over our beautiful little miracle," she gushed. Alexandra is currently an only child, but not by choice. In fact, Matenopoulos and Falcone tried for multiple years to give her a sibling.