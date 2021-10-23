The View Alum Debbie Matenopoulos Says This Is When The Show Took A 'Political Turn'
Since Meghan McCain's departure from ABC's "The View," viewers have been curious as to who might replace the conservative media commentator on the popular talk show — and they just might be in for an old treat. Former "The View" co-host Debbie Matenopoulos returned to the table to guest host, sparking rumors that the TV host is in talks to return to the show. Matenopoulos was one of the first hosts of "The View" when the show premiered back in 1997. Only 22 years old at the time, Matenopoulos joined the likes of Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Joy Behar fresh out of college, according to The Sun.
Almost a quarter of a century later, the Daily Mail reports that ABC News is looking to bring the original host back to the table as a possible replacement. "Debbie will always have a fond place in her heart for 'The View,' the show that launched her career ... straight out of NYU," a spokesperson for Matenoppoulos told Deadline regarding her rumored return. "Her rep has, in fact, been having conversations with senior executives at ABC News over the past few months about many things, including her participation in celebrating the 25th season of 'The View,' and she appreciates all the interest in her returning."
In the meantime, Matenopoulos did stop by as a guest host and gave her opinion on when "The View" turned political and why her time on the show was the most stressful era of her life.
Debbie Matenopoulos was 'petrified' to be on 'The View'
In a guest appearance on "The View," Debbie Matenopoulos joined the current hosts of the show to discuss a survey that claimed the most stressful time of one's life is their 30s. Matenopoulos disagreed, sharing how her 20s were worse. The original co-host of "The View" revealed how she "pretended [she] wasn't scared," but, in reality, was "petrified" during her days on the show. "Our opinion wasn't quite as heavy as it is now," admitted Matenopoulos, who revealed her stress was more related to sitting next to Barbara Walters. "It took a political turn when President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. When that whole scandal happened, then the show began to evolve into what it is today." Although stressful, Matenopoulus shared how "The View" was "the best experience of [her] life" and prepared her "for anything."
Matenopoulos might get a second chance at that "best experience" as a possible replacement of Meghan McCain. The conservative host left in August, and has since broken her silence on her own experience behind the scenes of "The View."
"We were on the cover of The New York Times Magazine as the most important political show in America, I felt the toxicity got worse and worse," McCain revealed in an interview on Fox News (via Deadline). "I actually felt like the more successful I was on 'The View' and the more moments I helped get them, and the more I pressed liberal candidates and liberal guests on the show, the worse it got for me backstage."