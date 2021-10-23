The View Alum Debbie Matenopoulos Says This Is When The Show Took A 'Political Turn'

Since Meghan McCain's departure from ABC's "The View," viewers have been curious as to who might replace the conservative media commentator on the popular talk show — and they just might be in for an old treat. Former "The View" co-host Debbie Matenopoulos returned to the table to guest host, sparking rumors that the TV host is in talks to return to the show. Matenopoulos was one of the first hosts of "The View" when the show premiered back in 1997. Only 22 years old at the time, Matenopoulos joined the likes of Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Joy Behar fresh out of college, according to The Sun.

Almost a quarter of a century later, the Daily Mail reports that ABC News is looking to bring the original host back to the table as a possible replacement. "Debbie will always have a fond place in her heart for 'The View,' the show that launched her career ... straight out of NYU," a spokesperson for Matenoppoulos told Deadline regarding her rumored return. "Her rep has, in fact, been having conversations with senior executives at ABC News over the past few months about many things, including her participation in celebrating the 25th season of 'The View,' and she appreciates all the interest in her returning."

In the meantime, Matenopoulos did stop by as a guest host and gave her opinion on when "The View" turned political and why her time on the show was the most stressful era of her life.