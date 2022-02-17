Lisa Vanderpump Shares How She's Really Doing After Suffering Serious Injury

Lisa Vanderpump is known for her love of dogs, which she frequently demonstrates on her Instagram account. She also co-founded The Vanderpump Dog Foundation with the aim to put an end to animal abuse around the world. Now that her human children are fully grown and out of the nest, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star cares for a number of fur babies, including dogs, horses, and even swans. In an interview with Modern Dog Magazine, Lisa explained her reasons for starting her foundation, stating that first and foremost she wanted to "get others on board in terms of fighting for dogs." She added, "being altruistic and philanthropic is extremely important to me" and "the cause for dogs is something dear to my heart."

The television personality is not just passionate about dogs — she loves all animals, including her horse of six years, Prince Tardon. However, on January 30, the duo went through a scary experience during a ride at The Paddock in Los Angeles. A sudden fall ended with a visit to the hospital to treat broken bones in Lisa's leg and bruising on her back, according to TMZ. Although Lisa had to undergo surgery to correct the breaks, the prognosis for recovery was incredibly optimistic. With some physical therapy, she would be expected to get back to her normal self. Since then, the "Simply Divine" author has been working hard on her recovery process and has since opened up about her experience.