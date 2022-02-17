Kristen Stewart Had Something Surprising To Say About Harry And Meghan

Kristen Stewart has been immersed in the royal family's world since mid-2020, when she was tapped to portray the beloved Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's "Spencer," according to Deadline. She spent four months perfecting her accent and mannerisms with dialect coach William Conacher, who guided "The Crown" actor Emma Corrin and "Diana" star Naomi Watts in their journey to bring Lady Di to life, Hello! reported. "There was something just in absorbing her completely over the last six months leading up to this. I knew that I had hit some kind of elemental energy," Stewart told the outlet in October.

In the months ahead of principal photography, Stewart read and watched whatever she could get her hands on in her attempt to dissect Diana's spirit. "I read everything. And somehow, in a sort of abstract way, the [Spencer] script substantiated everything I learned in detail," she told Variety. The film covers just three days around Christmas shortly before Diana and Prince Charles separated. In this sense, Stewart had to completely absorb the princess' personality to distill her energy in such condensed way.

In director Larraín's eyes, Stewart was the perfect Diana. "It's this uncrackable mystery that Diana has," he told Variety. "How do you play that? You have to carry some of that mystery to be able to put it on screen. Kristen has that." But dedicating months of her life to Diana doesn't mean she keeps up with all royals, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.