Mariska Hargitay Can't Stop Teasing Her On-Screen Situationship With Christopher Meloni

Could detectives Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler finally be getting together after all these years? Well, Mariska Hargitay — who plays Benson — is giving up some details. The longtime partners have been friends on the show for over a decade, although fans always speculated there was a spark between the two. Stabler — who is played by Christopher Meloni — first appeared on "Law and Order: SVU" in September 1999 and quickly became a fan favorite until his departure at the end of Season 12, per Yahoo! Life. In April 2021, fans were shocked when news broke that Stabler would be returning to the franchise with an all-new spinoff, "Law and Order: Organized Crime," per ET.

Crazed fanatics were excited to see Stabler return, but they were also happy to see Benson and her longtime pal onscreen together again. Considering the circumstances that forced Stabler's return, fans were left with a little bit of hope that the two would find love with each other. "It was very exciting for him to come back and to come back in such a beautiful way," Hargitay told ET. Meloni added, "I think we get to play notes that only she and I can play together, you know? Whatever comes out of the duet is very unique. And so, that is refreshing and gives life to both of us."

With only a few episodes left this season, Hargitay and Meloni are giving their predictions as to what's next.