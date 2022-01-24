Mariska Hargitay Finally Confirms The Law And Order: SVU Rumor That We Suspected All Along
One of TV's most "shipped" duos, Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" characters, detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, have never actualized their palpable chemistry over the course of 12 on-screen years. Despite Elliot separating from his now-deceased wife, per TV Insider, the two never got to share their true feelings by the time Meloni departed suddenly in Season 12 for his own spin-off, "Law and Order: Organized Crime."
However, having had several crossover appearances since on "SVU," Meloni did nothing to stymie the tide of shipping hope of a rekindling when he tweeted a selfie of him and Hargitay adorably rubbing noses together on-set in late August 2021. When the two actors appeared on the "Today" show in September 2021 to promote Season 23 and Season 2 of their respective series, the hosts once again addressed the Bensler dating rumors — to which Hargitay gave a somewhat deflating answer at the time. "We're still finding our way, but it's complex and real, but what I love about it most is that it's earned," Hargitay said. "This relationship is truly earned and not a lot of people have a 23-year relationship on film."
But as "Today"'s Craig Melvin pointed out, Elliot did tell Olivia "I love you" at the end of the first season of "Organized Crime" ... so there must be truth to the rumors, right?
Mariska Hargitay just restored Law and Order shippers' faith
Proof that keeping the faith does pay off in love, Mariska Hargitay confirmed her character Olivia Benson on "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" is indeed in love with Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler. Speaking on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on January 18, Hargitay addressed the long-term fan gossip surrounding the two, as well as the significance of Elliot's wife's tragic death on the show. "He is free, and I think he's got eyes for me," Hargitay confessed. "But Olivia Benson is hurt! I mean, he left me in a lurch for 10 years. She's frightened."
Continuing to spill the love beans (finally!), Hargitay revealed, "The energy's there. Olivia's been in love with him for many a year." Can you say, "Needle drop?" With the potential constantly there for many series crossovers to come — given that Meloni's "Law and Order" spin-off, "Law and Order: Organized Crime" — is also on NBC, Hargitay has certainly restored fans' fervor for Bensler (and, just perhaps, for romance in general).
She warned that the buildup toward a full-speed relationship might be a gradual one, however, telling host Drew Barrymore, "I think that we are slowly finding our way back to it, but I want to give him the amount of time he needs to grieve Kathy Stabler."