Mariska Hargitay Finally Confirms The Law And Order: SVU Rumor That We Suspected All Along

One of TV's most "shipped" duos, Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" characters, detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, have never actualized their palpable chemistry over the course of 12 on-screen years. Despite Elliot separating from his now-deceased wife, per TV Insider, the two never got to share their true feelings by the time Meloni departed suddenly in Season 12 for his own spin-off, "Law and Order: Organized Crime."

However, having had several crossover appearances since on "SVU," Meloni did nothing to stymie the tide of shipping hope of a rekindling when he tweeted a selfie of him and Hargitay adorably rubbing noses together on-set in late August 2021. When the two actors appeared on the "Today" show in September 2021 to promote Season 23 and Season 2 of their respective series, the hosts once again addressed the Bensler dating rumors — to which Hargitay gave a somewhat deflating answer at the time. "We're still finding our way, but it's complex and real, but what I love about it most is that it's earned," Hargitay said. "This relationship is truly earned and not a lot of people have a 23-year relationship on film."

But as "Today"'s Craig Melvin pointed out, Elliot did tell Olivia "I love you" at the end of the first season of "Organized Crime" ... so there must be truth to the rumors, right?