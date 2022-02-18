Laverne Cox Reveals The Real Reason She Started Lying About Her Age

Laverne Cox has become a dynamic icon, but despite her accomplishments, she is sometimes puzzled by her own fame. Instead of accepting her celebrity status, she keeps focusing on refining her craft. "As an actor, I've been very lucky," Cox told Byrdie. "But I don't think I've had a role that shows the full range and depth of my potential as an artist." As she continues trailblazing a path in Hollywood, she is also on a personal, reflective journey. Cox created her own podcast in 2021 — "The Laverne Cox Show" — to combine years of therapy and experience with intimate conversation. This venture is fitting, as she admits to being a harsh critic of herself.

During the pandemic lockdown in 2020, she was hoping for a positive opportunity. "Turns out it was the hardest year of my life," she told The Guardian. "I've caught myself saying the most atrocious things to myself, things I would never say if I was out in the world ... Vicious, cruel things." Gaining an awareness of this negative self-talk over the last decade has really changed her overall outlook — something that even affects how she feels about getting older.

Cox posted a series of short videos on her Instagram while on a staycation at a stunning rental for her 49th birthday in May 2021, enjoying the sunset at the pool. Previously, however, birthdays were far more stressful for the actor and she is now opening up about her past and present feelings about age.