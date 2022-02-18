The Huge Ruling A Judge Just Made Regarding Donald Trump And His Children
Donald Trump may not be the president of the United States anymore, but that doesn't mean his dealings with the federal government are at an end. And they don't seem to be going away for his children anytime soon either. If you've been more focused lately on news about the ongoing pandemic, Kim Kardashian's love life, or the Olympics, let us get you up to speed real quick.
The Trump family — by which we mostly mean the former president and his three eldest children, Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. — are facing a variety of legal inquiries at the moment. According to a rundown in Forbes, there is the January 6 commission, which is investigating the events leading up to the attack on the capitol; there are the ongoing investigations into allegations of election interference; there are the various personal disputes, including suits filed by Donald's niece Mary Trump, the writer E. Jean Carroll, and his former fixer Michael Cohen; and then there are the allegations of illegal business practices, which are mostly being investigated in New York.
Donald, his children, and his associates have all been subpoenaed by one or more of these investigations. And now they're facing more.
The Trumps reportedly must give depositions
A judge ruled on February 17 that former President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. must all cooperate with the New York attorney general's civil investigation into the Trump Organization's business practices by sitting for depositions, CNN reported. Trump's other adult son, Eric Trump, has already been subpoenaed and given a deposition.
This is just one of at least three ongoing civil and criminal investigations into the Trump Organization, as well as the individual Trumps, according to Vanity Fair. The Manhattan district attorney's office, the Westchester County district attorney's office, and the office of the New York attorney general all have cases open and are investigating possible fraud. To make matters worse, the Trumps' longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, has cut all ties with the former president and Trump family business, writing in a statement that the accounting documents they themselves prepared could not be trusted as accurate, according to The New York Times.
In short, it's not looking good for the Trumps right now.