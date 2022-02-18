The Huge Ruling A Judge Just Made Regarding Donald Trump And His Children

Donald Trump may not be the president of the United States anymore, but that doesn't mean his dealings with the federal government are at an end. And they don't seem to be going away for his children anytime soon either. If you've been more focused lately on news about the ongoing pandemic, Kim Kardashian's love life, or the Olympics, let us get you up to speed real quick.

The Trump family — by which we mostly mean the former president and his three eldest children, Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. — are facing a variety of legal inquiries at the moment. According to a rundown in Forbes, there is the January 6 commission, which is investigating the events leading up to the attack on the capitol; there are the ongoing investigations into allegations of election interference; there are the various personal disputes, including suits filed by Donald's niece Mary Trump, the writer E. Jean Carroll, and his former fixer Michael Cohen; and then there are the allegations of illegal business practices, which are mostly being investigated in New York.

Donald, his children, and his associates have all been subpoenaed by one or more of these investigations. And now they're facing more.