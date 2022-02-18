Kristen Stewart Shares Why She Didn't Watch Meghan And Harry's Oprah Interview
Did Kristen Stewart delve into extreme research on the British royals for her Oscar-nominated role as Princess Diana in "Spencer"? Yes ... and no. Telling Variety in 2021 that the film aimed to convey an original, microcosmic story of Diana's struggle in the spotlight, Stewart explained, "We're not trying to educate anyone, we're not trying to solve anything ... It's what did it feel like to be her, think about what those nights were like, think about what those meals were like. It's the moments in between." Although Stewart went through four months of preparation to play the People's Princess, including voice and dialect training, she told Variety that the script itself allowed a great deal of room for interpretation. "The script doesn't profess to know anything, it doesn't cover any black-and-white detail," Stewart said, adding, "but I read everything."
Thanking "The Crown" and various documentaries on the princess for being great source material, Stewart told Vogue Australia in February that an inevitable portion of her research centered around Diana's children. When asked her post-study take on the long-reported tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry, Stewart offered the in-depth opinion that "they're both very clearly examples of two sides. And I don't think either is right or wrong."
Surprisingly, Stewart recently shared why she has yet to watch Harry and Meghan Markle's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that detailed so much about royal life.
Kristen Stewart deliberately avoided the interview
Despite having played Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana, Kristen Stewart hasn't caught up completely on recent news about the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle. In Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue, the actor disclosed that she deliberately side-stepped Harry and Meghan's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey in its completion. Even though she had just wrapped filming on "Spencer," Stewart explained, "It was almost too hot to touch in terms of how personal it was for me at that time."
Of course there are the undeniable parallels between Diana's life and the issues with royal life Harry and Meghan have raised over the last few years. As Stewart shared with Vanity Fair, her research found the late princess to be quite lonely. "One of the remarkable things is that she was so friendless. I'm constantly going, 'Where was your f***ing homie?,'" Stewart mused. Harry seemed to agree, saying during his sit-down with Winfrey, "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all the years ago" (via Glamour).
Amusingly, Stewart also had no idea the ex-royals had left the U.K. for California. However, even she likes her royal gossip. "I'm no better than anyone!" she said. "Of course I want to know [where they moved]."