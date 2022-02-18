Kristen Stewart Shares Why She Didn't Watch Meghan And Harry's Oprah Interview

Did Kristen Stewart delve into extreme research on the British royals for her Oscar-nominated role as Princess Diana in "Spencer"? Yes ... and no. Telling Variety in 2021 that the film aimed to convey an original, microcosmic story of Diana's struggle in the spotlight, Stewart explained, "We're not trying to educate anyone, we're not trying to solve anything ... It's what did it feel like to be her, think about what those nights were like, think about what those meals were like. It's the moments in between." Although Stewart went through four months of preparation to play the People's Princess, including voice and dialect training, she told Variety that the script itself allowed a great deal of room for interpretation. "The script doesn't profess to know anything, it doesn't cover any black-and-white detail," Stewart said, adding, "but I read everything."

Thanking "The Crown" and various documentaries on the princess for being great source material, Stewart told Vogue Australia in February that an inevitable portion of her research centered around Diana's children. When asked her post-study take on the long-reported tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry, Stewart offered the in-depth opinion that "they're both very clearly examples of two sides. And I don't think either is right or wrong."

Surprisingly, Stewart recently shared why she has yet to watch Harry and Meghan Markle's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that detailed so much about royal life.