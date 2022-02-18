How Prince William Just Kept His Promise To A Young Fan

When visiting Church on the Street with his wife Kate Middleton, Prince William was introduced to 11-year-old Deacon, who was wearing a Nick Pope soccer jersey, according to People. At one point during the visit — and seriously, we're getting choked up just talking about it — William leaned over and asked the boy, "Would you like to see Nick Pope? Yeah? We'll see what we can do." Pope is goalkeeper for Premiere League club Burnley, and apparently a very big deal. At least, he definitely is for Deacon. Prince William came through on his promise, and set up the meeting between Deacon and Pope before Burnley's match against Liverpool, People reported.

Pope, apparently quite a prince of a guy himself, gave Deacon his own goalie gloves from the match as well as the jersey he wore, which he signed with the message, "Never give up," according to the Burnley Express. Pope even gave Deacon a personal tour of the turf and showed him the goal nets. Deacon and his whole family got to watch the match from the director's box, where they were provided with snacks and drinks. Deacon's great-grandmother Carole Ellis said, "It was such a wonderful moment for Deacon and seeing his face when he met Nick Pope was just wonderful. I had a real lump in my throat."

And now so do we.