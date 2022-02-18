Nick Cannon Confirms What We Suspected About His Feelings On Having More Children

How many kids is too many kids? We suppose that technically this is a matter of personal preference, but we're pretty sure anyone would be exhausted if they had as many offspring as Nick Cannon, who is now on baby number eight. Cannon's four youngest children were born within six months of each other, by three different mothers, per Page Six. Then, less than a year after baby Zen was born — who tragically died at just six months old — Cannon revealed that he was expecting another child with a different woman, Bre Tiesi.

We're not here to judge anybody's life choices, but we do have to wonder how one father can keep up with this many kids, four still in diapers, when most of them don't even live in the same house. Cannon hasn't answered (directly at least) whether or not all of his children were planned pregnancies, but he has acknowledged that pregnancy is a risk with unprotected sex and that he's had conversations with the women he's been with.

"I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, 'Man, she would be an amazing mother, she's desired children, I can't wait to see what type of mother she would be,'" he said on "The Language of Love" podcast (via People). Now, he's opening up about fatherhood even more.