Nick Cannon Confirms What We Suspected About His Feelings On Having More Children
How many kids is too many kids? We suppose that technically this is a matter of personal preference, but we're pretty sure anyone would be exhausted if they had as many offspring as Nick Cannon, who is now on baby number eight. Cannon's four youngest children were born within six months of each other, by three different mothers, per Page Six. Then, less than a year after baby Zen was born — who tragically died at just six months old — Cannon revealed that he was expecting another child with a different woman, Bre Tiesi.
We're not here to judge anybody's life choices, but we do have to wonder how one father can keep up with this many kids, four still in diapers, when most of them don't even live in the same house. Cannon hasn't answered (directly at least) whether or not all of his children were planned pregnancies, but he has acknowledged that pregnancy is a risk with unprotected sex and that he's had conversations with the women he's been with.
"I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, 'Man, she would be an amazing mother, she's desired children, I can't wait to see what type of mother she would be,'" he said on "The Language of Love" podcast (via People). Now, he's opening up about fatherhood even more.
Nick Cannon says he's out of 'bandwidth' for more kids
As much as Nick Cannon loves all of his children, and as much as he respects their mothers, even he has admitted it might be time to revisit the ole birth control. "I don't have the bandwidth for it anymore," he said on "The Language of Love" podcast, according to People. "Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] — especially my kids."
Before Bre Tiesi became pregnant with Cannon's eighth child, however, Cannon was singing a slightly different tune. In a "Breakfast Club" interview with Charlamagne Tha God, via Billboard, Cannon said he ultimately wanted 10 or 12 children. "The beauty of fatherhood, man, when you really talk about the essence of living as a father, I've learned so much just from my children," he said in the interview. He also explained why he thinks he shouldn't restrict his baby-making to just one woman. "That's just to classify property when you think you about it ... just the idea that 'a man should have one woman,' we shouldn't have anything. I have no ownership over this person."
We've yet to hear from the mothers in question what their thoughts on this take are, but we'll just go ahead and assume the best.