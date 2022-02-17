Nick Cannon Makes Eye-Opening Admission About Whether His Children Were All Planned

As we have seen on his talk show, Nick Cannon is an open book. In February, the singer sat down with Dr. Laura Berman on her "The Language of Love" podcast and talked about everything from monogamy to unprotected sex — and he held nothing back when he spoke about his views. "I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership," Cannon confessed, according to Newsweek.

Berman asked Cannon if all his children were planned, and he was quick to explain his unconventional lifestyle. "I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child," he confessed. "So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know — because one, I value everything about me so much if I've gotten to that point where I say, 'I can take off this condom,' I'm gonna say, 'She could be the mother of my child.'" So yes, he says he has planned each child. Cannon also called himself a "germ freak," explaining that he doesn't have unprotected sex with everyone.

In early February, Cannon came under fire for "oversharing" when he announced that he was expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi, while mentioning his late son Zen during the announcement. Tiesi took to Instagram Stories to share that she was sad about how the news came out, and Cannon later issued an apology on his show.