The Touching Way Nick Cannon Is Honoring His Late Son Zen

TV host Nick Cannon is healing from a tragic loss. Cannon revealed on his talk show on December 7 that his five-month-old son Zen had died, per Page Six. Cannon's seventh son, whom the former Nickelodeon star shares with model Alyssa Scott, was diagnosed with brain cancer shortly after his birth. The baby's health took a turn around Thanksgiving, leading Cannon and Scott to come together to spend Zen's final days as a family together.

Scott reflected on her son's death in an emotional Instagram post. "The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It's a painful reminder that you are no longer here," the model wrote. "It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.. I will love you for eternity."

"You can't heal until you feel," Cannon told his talk show audience after announcing his son's death. Cannon is now moving forward from his family's tragic loss with a very personal memorial for his baby Zen.