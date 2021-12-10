The Touching Way Nick Cannon Is Honoring His Late Son Zen
TV host Nick Cannon is healing from a tragic loss. Cannon revealed on his talk show on December 7 that his five-month-old son Zen had died, per Page Six. Cannon's seventh son, whom the former Nickelodeon star shares with model Alyssa Scott, was diagnosed with brain cancer shortly after his birth. The baby's health took a turn around Thanksgiving, leading Cannon and Scott to come together to spend Zen's final days as a family together.
Scott reflected on her son's death in an emotional Instagram post. "The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It's a painful reminder that you are no longer here," the model wrote. "It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.. I will love you for eternity."
"You can't heal until you feel," Cannon told his talk show audience after announcing his son's death. Cannon is now moving forward from his family's tragic loss with a very personal memorial for his baby Zen.
Nick Cannon honors his late son with a tattoo
Nick Cannon is honoring his late son Zen with a permanent reminder of his life. Cannon revealed he got a tattoo in memory of his son on the "Pic of the Day" segment on his talk show. "Last night I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib," Cannon said, holding up a snap of his new ink, per Page Six. Cannon described the process of getting the memorial tattoo as long, but meaningful. "It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it," he said. "I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my rib, right here on my side as my angel."
On jumping back into his work after his son's death, Cannon said the "Nick Cannon" talk show is part of his healing journey. "To me, [filming this show] isn't work. This is love," Cannon said, per Us Weekly. "And I love you back. This is therapy for me." The father went on to thank his audience for their support after he revealed his son's private health battle. "The onslaught of really love and care, it's brand new to me, so I'm dealing with it. So thank you. That's all I can say."