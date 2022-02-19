Did Lily James Finally Go Instagram Official With Her New Man?
It looks like Lily James finally went Instagram official with her new man! It's been a big few weeks for the British actor. While promoting her new Hulu series, James addressed the Dominic West scandal that has followed her since 2020. In an interview with Rolling Stone to promote "Pam & Tommy," James revealed that she sympathized with Pamela Anderson because she had been in a similar "difficult situation." Although subtle, this comment served as her first public statement about the media storm she faced in 2020.
While James and West were working on the BBC miniseries "The Pursuit of Love," the paparazzi snapped a photo of James kissing West in Rome, which garnered global headlines because West was married. In talking about playing the notorious blonde bombshell, James said, "Women in the public eye at some point experience some sort of difficult situation in that relationship between privacy and your life being in the tabloids." James added, "It was a lot. It's a story as old as time."
Since then, James has been careful to keep a low profile when it comes to her love life. But the British beauty finally went Instagram official with her new man!
Lily James shared a photo of Michael Shuman's head
Lily James shared some beautiful photos on Instagram — and one appears to be her new boyfriend, Michael Shuman. One of the pictures shared by the "Pam & Tommy" star showed the back of Shuman's head. In the caption, James wrote: "Postcards from the edge." People reported that James and Shuman were first seen together in February 2021 in England. The American musician plays bass for the rock group Queens of the Stone Age. Things got serious between the couple rather quickly, as E! News reported that James flew to Los Angeles in spring 2021 to meet her American beau's parents.
The relationship between the "Cinderella" actor and the musician has been an open secret for several months. Last month, the Daily Mail snapped James walking Shuman's dog in Los Angeles. The Sun reported that Shuman has been in a band consistently since 2007 and that Queens of the Stone Age has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards. After all the media scrutiny over that photo of James with Dominic West, fans are surely happy to see the beloved British actor in a solid relationship.