Did Lily James Finally Go Instagram Official With Her New Man?

It looks like Lily James finally went Instagram official with her new man! It's been a big few weeks for the British actor. While promoting her new Hulu series, James addressed the Dominic West scandal that has followed her since 2020. In an interview with Rolling Stone to promote "Pam & Tommy," James revealed that she sympathized with Pamela Anderson because she had been in a similar "difficult situation." Although subtle, this comment served as her first public statement about the media storm she faced in 2020.

While James and West were working on the BBC miniseries "The Pursuit of Love," the paparazzi snapped a photo of James kissing West in Rome, which garnered global headlines because West was married. In talking about playing the notorious blonde bombshell, James said, "Women in the public eye at some point experience some sort of difficult situation in that relationship between privacy and your life being in the tabloids." James added, "It was a lot. It's a story as old as time."

Since then, James has been careful to keep a low profile when it comes to her love life. But the British beauty finally went Instagram official with her new man!