Lily James Seemingly Addresses Dominic West Scandal In Subtle Way

British actor Lily James earned rave reviews for her work in Hulu's limited series "Pam & Tommy." James plays Pamela Anderson alongside Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in the series about the infamous couple's sex tape. Fans were shocked by the extreme steps James and Stan took to transform into Pam and Tommy. According to WWD, the actors spent four hours a day getting extensive makeup, hair, and prosthetics to become Anderson and Lee. "Pam & Tommy" highlights the stolen sex tape that infamously leaked in the early days of the World Wide Web. James told Rolling Stone, "A lot of people don't know the true story of what happened. And within that, the bigger themes of privacy and sexism and exploitation into the birth of the internet." The 32-year-old actor continued, "It sort of simultaneously collided with this huge change in the world — the point of no return — and impacted the kind of culture we have today."

James told Rolling Stone that it was "personal" playing the "Baywatch" star. "I felt the pressure of trying to do justice to this woman," James said. "What happened to her was so unprecedented and so wrong." The British actor's role as Anderson seemed to help her address the media controversy surrounding herself and former co-star Dominic West.