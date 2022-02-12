Lily James Seemingly Addresses Dominic West Scandal In Subtle Way
British actor Lily James earned rave reviews for her work in Hulu's limited series "Pam & Tommy." James plays Pamela Anderson alongside Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in the series about the infamous couple's sex tape. Fans were shocked by the extreme steps James and Stan took to transform into Pam and Tommy. According to WWD, the actors spent four hours a day getting extensive makeup, hair, and prosthetics to become Anderson and Lee. "Pam & Tommy" highlights the stolen sex tape that infamously leaked in the early days of the World Wide Web. James told Rolling Stone, "A lot of people don't know the true story of what happened. And within that, the bigger themes of privacy and sexism and exploitation into the birth of the internet." The 32-year-old actor continued, "It sort of simultaneously collided with this huge change in the world — the point of no return — and impacted the kind of culture we have today."
James told Rolling Stone that it was "personal" playing the "Baywatch" star. "I felt the pressure of trying to do justice to this woman," James said. "What happened to her was so unprecedented and so wrong." The British actor's role as Anderson seemed to help her address the media controversy surrounding herself and former co-star Dominic West.
Lily James breaks silence on Dominic West after 'Pam & Tommy' role
Lily James broke her silence on the Dominic West scandal, which sparked headlines after photos showed James and her married co-star looking cozy in Rome in 2020. James talked to Rolling Stone while promoting "Pam & Tommy," and said she sympathized with Pamela Anderson because she was in a similar "difficult situation."
While the British actor's comment on the "difficult situation" was subtle, James acknowledged the incident for the first time. In 2020, James starred in the BBC miniseries "The Pursuit of Love," and West was her co-star. James experienced a global media storm after a photo of James appearing to kiss West went public. The Daily Mail reported that West and his wife made a public show of unity and statement about their strong marriage after the snaps went public. James told Rolling Stone, "Women in the public eye at some point experience some sort of difficult situation in that relationship between privacy and your life being in the tabloids." James explained, "It was a lot. It's a story as old as time."