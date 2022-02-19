50 Cent Has A Direct Message For The Super Bowl Trolls

50 Cent attracted attention at Super Bowl LVI for all the wrong reasons. Alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, the rapper dropped in for a surprise appearance at the February 13 game's halftime show, performing a partly upside-down rendition of "In da Club". Despite pulling off this impressive act at age 46, a faction of viewers chose to focus on (and mock) the rapper for his perceived weight gain.

"50 cent got fat now he a dollar," tweeted one viewer. (Yeesh, this isn't the "Twitter Open Mic Comedy Hour.") "50 Cent out here looking like a FAT BAT," bluntly stated another tweeter, adding a screenshot of 50's upside-down pose. Even 50's iconic "I love you like a fat kid loves cake" lyric, off his 2003 hit "21 Questions," came back to bite him hard in a predictable manner.

In spite of the hate, the rapper showed an admirable amount of restraint in the following days. Rather than acknowledging his trolls, the successful entrepreneur simply tweeted a promotion of his G-Unit clothing line to fans and haters alike on February 15, proclaiming, "Get your G-Unit Tank tops & Headbands Now." One week following his Super Bowl drop-in, however, 50 Cent — probably having heard enough "fat jokes" — has finally confronted his critics in a surprising manner.