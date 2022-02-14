Why 50 Cent Was Upside Down During His Super Bowl Appearance

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show was an extravaganza of throwbacks. Industry big names Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar delivered a show-stopping performance of their biggest hits at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles February 13. The 2022 Super Bowl show was a historic one, as it was the first-ever halftime performance to be headlined completely by rap and hip-hop artists.

Ahead of the iconic performance, Snoop Dogg spoke to the honor of bringing the two worlds of hip-hop and football together. "The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the world and Hip-Hop is the biggest form of music in the world," he said. "That's what Hip-Hop and the NFL is supposed to be about; representing change, about moving forward."

Indeed, the all-star line-up of veterans lit up the stage with classics like "The Next Episode," "Family Affair," and "Lose Yourself." On top of a virtually flawless performance by the five headliners, special guest 50 Cent joined the crew on stage for a surprise performance of his 2003 hit song "In Da Club." Football fans saw 50 hanging upside down for a portion of his performance — but why?