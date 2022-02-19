The Tragic Death Of General Hospital Actor Lindsey Pearlman
The tragic death of "General Hospital" actor Lindsey Pearlman is in the news. Deadline reported that the LAPD asked for help finding the 43-year-old actor after she went missing on February 13. The police statement reported Pearlman was last seen in the East Hollywood area. Deadline noted the LAPD statement said, "Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since. Friends and family fear for her safety." The actor's cousin Savannah took to Twitter to alert people about her missing cousin, tweeting, "LA people, my cousin – Lindsey Pearlman – is missing. Her phone last pinged on Sunset blvd. My uncle is offering a reward that leads to finding her. Please keep your eyes open."
The Chicago-born actor had recurring roles on "General Hospital" and "Chicago Justice," and made guest appearances on "Empire," "Sneaky Pete," and "Selena: The Series." Variety reported Pearlman graduated from the Second City Conservatory. The "General Hospital" actor received the Joseph Jefferson Award for her role in "Never the Bridesmaid."
But, despite the efforts of family, friends, and police, the "Chicago Justice" actor was found too late.
Lindsey Pearlman's body found by LAPD on February 18
On February 18, CNN reported the LAPD made a statement about Lindsey Pearlman's death. "Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue," the LAPD's statement explained. "The L.A. County Coroner's Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman." The Los Angeles Police did not offer a cause of death for the "Chicago Justice" actor, but some believe Pearlman may have died by suicide. The actor's cousin Savannah Pearlman tweeted on February 18, "Please know that you are never truly alone. Lindsey's sister has asked that we share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255."
Pearlman's husband Vance Smith wrote a heartbreaking post on Instagram: "The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I'm broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time." Frank Valentini, the executive producer of "General Hospital" tweeted: "Lindsey Pearlman was terrific on @GeneralHospital and we are saddened to hear of this tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).