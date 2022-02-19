The Tragic Death Of General Hospital Actor Lindsey Pearlman

The tragic death of "General Hospital" actor Lindsey Pearlman is in the news. Deadline reported that the LAPD asked for help finding the 43-year-old actor after she went missing on February 13. The police statement reported Pearlman was last seen in the East Hollywood area. Deadline noted the LAPD statement said, "Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since. Friends and family fear for her safety." The actor's cousin Savannah took to Twitter to alert people about her missing cousin, tweeting, "LA people, my cousin – Lindsey Pearlman – is missing. Her phone last pinged on Sunset blvd. My uncle is offering a reward that leads to finding her. Please keep your eyes open."

The Chicago-born actor had recurring roles on "General Hospital" and "Chicago Justice," and made guest appearances on "Empire," "Sneaky Pete," and "Selena: The Series." Variety reported Pearlman graduated from the Second City Conservatory. The "General Hospital" actor received the Joseph Jefferson Award for her role in "Never the Bridesmaid."

But, despite the efforts of family, friends, and police, the "Chicago Justice" actor was found too late.