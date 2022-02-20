The Tragic Death Of Bernie Madoff's Sister

The story of the Madoff family seems to only grow more tragic. Financier Bernie Madoff started what would become his family's long line of tragedy with his devastating financial scheme in the 2000s. Bernie was the mastermind behind the largest Ponzi scheme in history, per Investopedia. He defrauded investors out of billions of dollars over 17 years until he confessed to his sons, who then turned him in.

In 2009, Bernie was found guilty and sentenced to 150 years in prison and was forced to give up $170 billion of his assets. A former investor, Tom Fitzmaurice, said of Bernie at his sentencing (via AP News), "He stole from the rich. He stole from the poor. He stole from the in between. He had no values." Fitzmaurice continued, "He cheated his victims out of their money so he and his wife ... could live a life of luxury beyond belief." Bernie Madoff died on April 14, 2021 while behind bars.

After the massive con was made public, Bernie's family was subject to hardships. His oldest son Mark Madoff killed himself in 2010 on the two-year anniversary of his father's arrest. His other son Andrew died of cancer in 2014. Additionally, Bernie's wife Ruth had to surrender $80 million. Now, the Madoff family has had another shock with the death of Bernie's sister, Sondra Weiner.