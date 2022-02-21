The Tragic Death Of AGT Star Nightbirde

"America's Got Talent" super sensation "Nightbirde," also known as Jane Marczewski, died on February 20 at age 31 due to cancer which metastasized to her lungs, spine, and liver, according to People. A source told TMZ that "the singer passed away while undergoing treatment for the disease." Marczewski was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2017 and survived. However, in 2019, the cancer returned in a metastatic state, and Marczewski was given only three to six months to live, per TMZ. Marczewski beat those odds and was declared cancer-free in 2020, but the moment was short-lived after her cancer returned again in 2021.

Marczewski was the Season 16 fan-favorite on "AGT" and received the infamous golden buzzer approval from Simon Cowell for her performance of "It's Okay," an original piece. However, Marczewski had to drop out of "AGT" mid-season due to her cancer prognosis worsening. Marczewski shared her disappointment at the time on her Instagram. "It's so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week," she posted. "I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time. This isn't how the story was supposed to go."

Per TMZ, Marczewski's family's statement said, "Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her." The statement continued on, saying, "Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she communicated through music and the strength she found in Jesus."