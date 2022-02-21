The Tragic Death Of AGT Star Nightbirde
"America's Got Talent" super sensation "Nightbirde," also known as Jane Marczewski, died on February 20 at age 31 due to cancer which metastasized to her lungs, spine, and liver, according to People. A source told TMZ that "the singer passed away while undergoing treatment for the disease." Marczewski was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2017 and survived. However, in 2019, the cancer returned in a metastatic state, and Marczewski was given only three to six months to live, per TMZ. Marczewski beat those odds and was declared cancer-free in 2020, but the moment was short-lived after her cancer returned again in 2021.
Marczewski was the Season 16 fan-favorite on "AGT" and received the infamous golden buzzer approval from Simon Cowell for her performance of "It's Okay," an original piece. However, Marczewski had to drop out of "AGT" mid-season due to her cancer prognosis worsening. Marczewski shared her disappointment at the time on her Instagram. "It's so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week," she posted. "I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time. This isn't how the story was supposed to go."
Per TMZ, Marczewski's family's statement said, "Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her." The statement continued on, saying, "Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she communicated through music and the strength she found in Jesus."
Many are mourning Jane Marczewsk's death
Many celebrities and fans of "America's Got Talent" star "Nightbirde," aka Jane Marczewski, are mourning after hearing about her death on February 20. "AGT" judge Howie Mandel tweeted, "@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her." Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo even tweeted about the "Girl In A Bubble" singer. "@_nightbirde was a gift. To me to you to us. She showed strength despite weakness...she worshiped the present ability to love and be loved. I will live her lesson best I can. Rest in peace, beautiful friend. #nightbirde," Cuomo said.
Others on Instagram shared their love and sentiments in Marczewski's comment section. Singer Kari Jobe wrote, "True beauty. Thank you for your inspiration. Thankful you're totally healed now." Another fan in the comments section responded to Jobe with their own heartfelt message. "She definitely had a God given gift that blessed many. What a beautiful sweet and talented warrior. May her light continue to shine. She blessed many of us with her charisma and positivity despite her circumstances," they wrote.
"AGT" also released a statement regarding Marczewski's untimely death, via Deadline. "Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions," it read. "Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane."