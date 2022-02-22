Mariah Carey Shares Hilariously Relatable Message From Her Kid

Mariah Carey is no doubt one of the most doting famous moms out there. The star welcomed twins with her former husband, Nick Cannon — who's gone on to welcome a slew of children since then — in 2011, introducing the world to Moroccan and Monroe, aka Dem Babies.

The kids haven't exactly been hidden from the spotlight since then, particularly when it comes to their mom, who regularly shares adorable family snaps and videos on Instagram. The music legend has treated us to plenty of insights into what her life is like when she's at home, including some of the more shocking antics her offspring have gotten up to over the years.

One of the most infamous reveals came in June 2018 when Carey and Cannon learned the hard way to keep the child locks on everywhere. The "GTFO" singer revealed that Moroccan had gotten hold of his dad's shopping accounts and managed to cause damage to the tune of $5,000 — plus four paws.

The star called her son a "technological genius" and explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that Moroccan, who was 7 years old at the time, had managed to spend the serious sum of money and even purchase a dog without either knowing. "They called [Nick] and they were like, 'Your dog is ready.' He was like, 'I didn't order any damn dog!'" Carey shared, admitting they "canceled" the order.

But that wasn't the only slightly mischievous thing the Cannon twins have gotten up to.