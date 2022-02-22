Kanye West Disappoints Fans In Extremely Predictable Way With Donda 2
Rapper Kanye "Ye" West announced that his new sequel album, "Donda 2", would be released on February 22 via his Instagram account. "DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE," Ye declared in a since-deleted post on January 27 (via Billboard).
There was only one catch, however. Fans would only be able to access the album by purchasing a handheld device created by Ye's very own tech company, Yeezy Tech, per Music Business Worldwide. "Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube," he explained in an Instagram post on February 17. "Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes," he lamented. "It's time to free music from this oppressive system. It's time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order," he instructed his fans. Per the official website, the device goes for a hefty $200. Still, many jumped at the chance to purchase one. "I appreciate the ingenuity & engineering behind the 'Stem Player', and it's ability to isolate different elements of a song in real time," one user tweeted.
Alas, many fans are now disappointed as the album did not drop right at midnight on February 22 as they hoped it would...
Kanye "Ye" West's albums are notorious for being late
Where is "Donda 2"?
Shortly after midnight, Twitter lit up like a Christmas tree with many fans expressing disappointment and even outrage that Kanye "Ye" West's new album, "Donda 2" had yet to be released. "Dear Kanye, you CANNOT make your fans spend $200 to buy a platform to listen to your album, and then not drop it when you're supposed to!!" one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another penned a tweet that read, "#DONDA2 ain't dropping until next June." Still, other hopeful fans pointed out that Kanye still has time to make good on the release date as promised and perhaps already has something up his sleeve. "How dope would it be if @kanyewest dropped #DONDA2 at 2:22pm on 2/22/22 on 2sday," the user wrote.
Unfortunately, many of the fans might be experiencing a bit of déjà vu. As you may recall, the "Donda 2" prequel was released after many delays on August 29, 2021, several weeks after its initial release date, per Complex. Maybe it really is Ye's world and we're just living in it...