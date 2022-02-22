Kanye West Disappoints Fans In Extremely Predictable Way With Donda 2

Rapper Kanye "Ye" West announced that his new sequel album, "Donda 2", would be released on February 22 via his Instagram account. "DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE," Ye declared in a since-deleted post on January 27 (via Billboard).

There was only one catch, however. Fans would only be able to access the album by purchasing a handheld device created by Ye's very own tech company, Yeezy Tech, per Music Business Worldwide. "Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube," he explained in an Instagram post on February 17. "Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes," he lamented. "It's time to free music from this oppressive system. It's time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order," he instructed his fans. Per the official website, the device goes for a hefty $200. Still, many jumped at the chance to purchase one. "I appreciate the ingenuity & engineering behind the 'Stem Player', and it's ability to isolate different elements of a song in real time," one user tweeted.

Alas, many fans are now disappointed as the album did not drop right at midnight on February 22 as they hoped it would...