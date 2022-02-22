The Tragic Death Of Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel
Miss Alabama for America Strong Zoe Bethel has died.
"On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries," the beauty pageant contestant's family confirmed in a somber post on her Instagram account on February 20. "At this time of bereavement, effectual and fervent prayers are solicited for the family members, and the family asks that their privacy wishes be honored and respected" the post continued.
While the family has kept mum on how Bethel sustained the fatal injuries, the family did update Bethel's followers shortly after the incident. "Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, & sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma. Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left," they penned in an Instagram post on February 16. "We are praying for God's will to be done, regardless of what that may look like."
Zoe Sozo Bethel wore many hats
While Zoe Bethel was widely known for her work in pageants and modeling, she also worked as a conservative commentator and reporter.
"As an adult in today's society, I am passionate about protecting our God-given rights with the gifts and talents God gave me," she told The Conservateur in April 2021. "I never imagined that I would be on this path in the political sphere; I was even able to personally interview leaders like Dr. Ben Carson. Never in a million years did I think I would be where I am today," she gushed when asked what she enjoyed most about being a political reporter. "For the future, I believe that God only has good plans in mind for my life. I can make my plans and goals, but he has the final say in the matter. This excites me!" she declared.
Upon learning the news, many of Bethel's fans, colleagues, and loved ones alike publicly paid their respects. "In loving memory of Zoe. Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I'll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace," Right Side Broadcasting Network Editor-in-Chief Grace Saldana tweeted. Meanwhile, fellow correspondent Mike Nificent tweeted, "This is so hard to process right now," along with a photo of the pair. RIP Zoe Bethel.