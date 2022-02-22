The Sam Hunt Cheating Scandal Fully Explained
There's never a good time to cheat on your spouse, of course, but we would argue that there are some times in which it's worse than others. During the honeymoon, for example, would be a bad time for infidelity. Or when your spouse is going through a particularly rough time. This may explain why the Sam Hunt cheating scandal is creating more online uproar than your average celebrity affair.
Here's a little background information, for context. Hunt is a pop country music star, whose biggest hits include "Body Like a Back Road" and "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s." He and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler got married in 2017 after dating on and off for over a decade, according to Us Weekly. Fowler is a registered nurse — not a celebrity — and tends to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible. In fact, Us Weekly reports that Hunt's 2017 track, "Drinkin' Too Much," was written as an apology to her for bringing on unwanted attention. Now, Hunt has brought attention to his wife in a much more humiliating way.
Sam Hunt cheated on his wife while she was pregnant
Getting back to our original point about timing, Sam Hunt didn't just cheat on Hannah Fowler — he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child. According to TMZ, Fowler filed for divorce in Tennessee, citing "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery." TMZ also reported that in her filing, Fowler also checked the box reading, "The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper." According to People, she filed just a few months before both her due date and the couple's five-year wedding anniversary. She is also asking for child support, alimony, and primary custody of their baby-to-be.
Because Fowler is such a private person, we don't have much information on her side of the story. Hunt, on the other hand, has given the occasional glimpse into their marriage, and not just through his music. As we noted above, the couple was on and off for several years before getting married, and in a 2017 interview with ET, Hunt said he went above and beyond to convince Fowler to get back together in 2016. "I think last summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in about three months," he said. "Trying to talk to her about coming back. And the seventh trip I convinced her."
Maybe he should have listened to her the first six times.