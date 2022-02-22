The Sam Hunt Cheating Scandal Fully Explained

Getting back to our original point about timing, Sam Hunt didn't just cheat on Hannah Fowler — he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child. According to TMZ, Fowler filed for divorce in Tennessee, citing "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery." TMZ also reported that in her filing, Fowler also checked the box reading, "The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper." According to People, she filed just a few months before both her due date and the couple's five-year wedding anniversary. She is also asking for child support, alimony, and primary custody of their baby-to-be.

Because Fowler is such a private person, we don't have much information on her side of the story. Hunt, on the other hand, has given the occasional glimpse into their marriage, and not just through his music. As we noted above, the couple was on and off for several years before getting married, and in a 2017 interview with ET, Hunt said he went above and beyond to convince Fowler to get back together in 2016. "I think last summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in about three months," he said. "Trying to talk to her about coming back. And the seventh trip I convinced her."

Maybe he should have listened to her the first six times.