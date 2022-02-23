How Bob Saget's Tragic Death Led Another Actor To Seek Medical Help

Bob Saget's unexpected death on January 9 was the result of trauma to the head that led to several skull fractures and extensive brain bleeding, as per The New York Times. Since he was found alone in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, no one can be certain exactly how he ended up with such a serious injury, but medical examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany believes the comedian fell and struck his head before falling asleep. Concussion expert Dr. Jeffrey Bazarian confirmed the likelihood that the "Full House" actor only hit his head once despite the various fractures. "It's like an egg cracking," he stated. "You hit it in one spot, and it can crack from the back to the front." Experts agree that the injury would have left Saget confused, likely leading to his decision to sleep it off instead of getting help.

The television host's death has understandably been difficult for loved ones and fans. Many tributes have rolled in from fellow personalities in the entertainment industry as well as friends and family. Dana Delany was one close friend of Saget's who took to Twitter following his death to encourage her followers to contribute to the Scleroderma Research Foundation in his honor, which was a cause near and dear to his heart. She wrote that "he would be so happy." She then expressed her condolences to the actor's family in a separate post. Saget's death also prompted her to take her health seriously after a scary incident.