The Crucial Detail That Could Get Prince Harry To Appear At A Royal Event

Prince Harry's new legal claim revealed the one remarkable reason he hasn't visited the U.K. with his family, which includes his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their taxpayer-funded protection when they stepped down from their roles as full-time working royals, Harry feels as though it's unsafe for his family to return to London, especially after an experience he had during the summer of 2021 in which he was chased by photographers.

Because of that, Harry has now taken legal action to ensure that if his family were to return to the U.K., the government should provide security, per The Guardian. The prince's rep even said in a statement, "The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection comes too great a personal risk."

While Harry has made his stance pretty clear, there's one crucial detail that could get him to appear at a royal event that is scheduled for next month: his grandfather Prince Philip's memorial.