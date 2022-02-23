The Crucial Detail That Could Get Prince Harry To Appear At A Royal Event
Prince Harry's new legal claim revealed the one remarkable reason he hasn't visited the U.K. with his family, which includes his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their taxpayer-funded protection when they stepped down from their roles as full-time working royals, Harry feels as though it's unsafe for his family to return to London, especially after an experience he had during the summer of 2021 in which he was chased by photographers.
Because of that, Harry has now taken legal action to ensure that if his family were to return to the U.K., the government should provide security, per The Guardian. The prince's rep even said in a statement, "The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection comes too great a personal risk."
While Harry has made his stance pretty clear, there's one crucial detail that could get him to appear at a royal event that is scheduled for next month: his grandfather Prince Philip's memorial.
Prince Harry might get the security protection that he wants
According to Page Six, there's a chance that Prince Harry might see the inside of London's Heathrow Airport and the faces of his royal family members sooner rather than later. That's because a source close to the situation says that Prince Philip's memorial will be covered by state security, meaning that Harry and other members of the monarchy, including Prince Charles and Prince William, will have protection at the event. One royal watcher even put it this way, "The memorial service has no impact on what Harry is arguing for."
That said, neither Harry nor his wife Meghan Markle seem to be in a hurry to return to the U.K. anytime soon, seeing how they recently had very special visitors stop by in their new home of California. TMZ has photos of Harry and Meghan taking out Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank to dinner in Santa Barbara. And by simply judging the photos, it seems like everyone was having a good time as there was plenty of animated laughter between the quartet. Eugenie seems to be spending a lot of time in California, as she and Harry were also spotted enjoying the Super Bowl earlier in the month, too.
In other words, it looks like Harry's got his family exactly where he needs them.