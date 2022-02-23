Lindsay Lohan's TikTok Debut Has Fans Questioning One Big Thing

Lindsay Lohan has been slowly but surely re-emerging into the spotlight, and we don't know about you, but it's giving us total nostalgia. If you grew up in the '90s, then you know that Lohan was a staple child star, appearing in plenty of our favorite films like "The Parent Trap," and later on, "Freaky Friday" with Jamie Lee Curtis. Later in her career, Lohan seemed to make the headlines for all of the wrong reasons, from family drama stemming from her father, Michael Lohan, and then rehab.

Lohan famously moved to Dubai, opened a club in Greece, and steered away from the spotlight. But now, she seems to be getting right back to it. In November, Netflix shared a tweet to promote Lohan's holiday film," Falling For Christmas." "She's back!" the streaming giant tweeted. "Here is your first look at Lindsay Lohan in her upcoming holiday rom-com, co-starring Chord Overstreet." According to Movie Insider, Lohan plays the role of a hotel heiress (kinda like Paris Hilton?), who gets into a skiing accident and loses her memory. She finds love with Overstreet's character, fittingly right around the holidays, which makes us wonder ... could this be next year's Christmas classic?

While she's poised for a career comeback, Lohan is getting all other aspects of her life in line, including her social media accounts. She's one of the latest celebrities to join TikTok, and her new post is generating a lot of buzz for more than one reason.