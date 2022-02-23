Kelly Rowland Was So Upset Over One Ciara Song

During a recent episode of MNEK's radio show, "PROUD Radio," Kelly Rowland told the singer and producer that there was once a huge song written for her that ended up going to one of her peers.

When questioned whether one of Destiny's Child's songs had gone to someone else, Rowland said, "Not that I know of," before explaining it happened to her during her solo career with Ciara's "Like A Boy" (via JustJared). "And funny enough, she is honestly one of the closest things to me. We bonded over motherhood. I wonder if she knows that [the song was written for Kelly]. I'll make sure to call her after this," the "Stole" hitmaker explained. She also insisted there are no hard feelings. "It was so funny," Rowland said. "I found that out later and I was like, 'Wait, what?' The writers and producers told me and they were like, 'Yeah, we wrote that in your session.' I was like, 'No, you didn't.' I was so mad. But now I'm happy for my girl."

The decision paid off for Ciara, as "Like A Boy" sold over 1 million copies in the U.S. alone and has been certified platinum by RIAA. Nevertheless, the pair remains tight and clearly cherishes each other's friendship. In 2020, Rowland wished CiCi a happy birthday on Instagram while referring to her as a "Real One."