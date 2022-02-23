What We Know About Elton John's Scary Mid-Flight Emergency

Elton John is officially saying goodbye to the stage and after pandemic delays and a health scare pushed back his farewell tour a number of times, he's finally back on the road. As he confirmed in June 2021, his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour would indeed consist of his "final tour dates ever" and fans have been eagerly awaiting them.

Originally, John planned to pick up performing in 2021, but that September, he revealed on Twitter that he "fell awkwardly on a hard surface" during the summer and had been in "considerable pain and discomfort" ever since. Sharing that he was having "increasing difficulties moving" and that "intensive physio and specialist treatment" simply weren't working, the singer confirmed he'd need to undergo hip surgery. That meant he needed to push his European and UK dates into 2023.

However, John vowed to keep his North American dates pinned down, starting with New Orleans in January 2022. His U.S. tour included two stops at New York's Madison Square Garden in February and, after two years of delays, the legend wasn't about to disappoint his fans. Not even Storm Franklin, which hit the UK with major winds and flooding and prevented numerous flights from landing, could stop the 74-year-old. That said, his adventurous spirit did land him in the midst of a terrifying ordeal.