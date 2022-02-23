Andy Cohen Shares Touching Message To Wendy Williams Following Show Drama

"The Wendy Williams Show" is officially coming to an end. It was announced February 22 that Wendy Williams' talk show was ending after 14 seasons. The show's titular host will not return after her extended hiatus due to her ongoing health battle with Graves' disease. "It's been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues," Williams' rep Howard Bragman said in a statement, per CNN. "She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can't go to the marketplace and sell a show that's the 'Maybe Wendy Show.'"

Starting in September, a new program called "Sherri" will air in place of the iconic daytime talk show. "Sherri" will be hosted by none other than Sherri Shepherd, who has been a special guest host on "The Wendy Williams Show" during Williams' absence. "I am so excited, because when I started in this business, I have always wanted to do a talk show," Shepherd announced on "Wendy." The star of "Sherri" went on to deny reports that she was replacing the host, saying, "That is not true because no one can replace the queen." She continued, "Wendy Williams created a unique brand that folks are always going to love and talk about, but I am so excited for you all to go on this 'Sherri' show journey with me this September."

Fellow popular television host Andy Cohen agreed Williams is the queen of daytime talk and offered a touching parting message to the embattled host.