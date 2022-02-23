Jenna Jameson Is Still Looking For Answers During Mysterious Health Scare

It has been nearly two months since Jenna Jameson fell ill with a mysterious condition, yet it continues to confound her doctors. In early January, the former adult star began to feel weakness in her legs, a sensation that quickly deteriorated to the point of preventing her from walking, her partner Lior Bitton said in a now-deleted January 12 Instagram video (via CNN). "She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed," Bitton said in a prior video (via People). A few weeks earlier, Jameson had gone to the hospital after experiencing intense vomiting. Tests came back clean and she was sent home. With the thinning in her legs, Jameson was readmitted to the hospital, in what proved to be the beginning of a long search for answers.

After undergoing an MRI and a spinal tap, Jameson was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, an autoimmune condition that affects the nervous system, People reported on January 10. But when Jameson failed to respond to repeated intravenous immunoglobulin treatment, also known as IVIG, for about a week, doctors ruled out Guillain-Barré, ET reported on January 18. "It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVGH," Bitton said in an Instagram video (via ET).

Jameson has since returned home, still afflicted by her unrelenting symptoms. She hasn't given up hope, and recent testing suggested another possible cause for her mystery health scare.