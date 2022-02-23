No One Saw The Latest Twist Coming In The Sam Hunt Relationship Drama

One of country music's most popular stars, Sam Hunt's loving and wholesome image was tainted after his wife Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce on February 18. Hunt and Fowler dated on and off for a decade before they got engaged in January 2017 and married later that April, according to People.

In her divorce filing, Fowler, who is a nurse, claimed that Hunt cheated on her while was pregnant with their first child, due in May. As reported by TMZ, Fowler filed for divorce in Tennessee, accusing the country singer of being "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "guilty of adultery," adding that he imposed upon her "cruel and inhuman treatment" towards her. People adds that the documents stated that "[Fowler believes] that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted."

However, in a twist that no one saw coming, Fowler has seemingly reconciled with Hunt and withdrawn her divorce petition in record time.