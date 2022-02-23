How The Queen Became An Accidental Victim Of COVID-19 Misinformation

The dangerous thing about misinformation is that anyone can be susceptible to it. And if enough people fall for the fake news, the spread can impact even the people who don't believe it, including the queen of England. At the moment, COVID-19 misinformation has become a huge problem all over the world, as conspiracy theories and fake cures spread like wildfire across some of the less reputable places on the internet. Somehow, Queen Elizabeth II got sucked into an extremely not-true ivermectin story.

Ivermectin, the anti-parasitic drug used by veterinarians to treat worms in farm animals like horses, has been falsely touted as an effective treatment for COVID-19. Note: The Food & Drug Administration has warned people not to take ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID, as it has no proven benefits and large doses can be dangerous or even fatal. Dr. Anthony Fauci has also warned people not to take ivermectin, telling CNN's Jake Tapper, "Don't do it."

And yet, some people continue to believe in its effectiveness. And now they've dragged the queen into it, too.