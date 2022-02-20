What Queen Elizabeth Just Posted On Social Media After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth has experienced a whirlwind of health scares since 2021. After the death of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, rocked the United Kingdom in April 2021, many were worried about the state of Elizabeth's health. In October of that year, she was spotted donning a cane, at Westminster Abbey in London for a "Service of Thanksgiving," according to Us Weekly. Later on in the month, Elizabeth was admitted into the hospital for a day for tests, and canceled her Northern Ireland scheduled visit, per The New York Times.

This, in turn, sparked concern from many in the media, which prompted her royal advisors to recommend some well-needed bedrest. "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," Buckingham Palace said, per Us Weekly. They also added that Elizabeth felt that she was "in good spirits" and "disappointed" to miss out on all the planned events for that month.

Now on February 20, 2022, it was announced by Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth was diagnosed with COVID-19. Even though many are extremely concerned about what this could mean for the future of the monarchy, it seems that the queen is taking it all in stride.