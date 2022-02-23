The Queen Elizabeth Death Rumors Fully Explained

The Guardian, which also reported Operation London Bridge in great detail, underscored how "much of the work on London Bridge has focused on the precise choreography of Charles's accession." After all, he has waited far longer to ascend to the throne longer than any heir.

On D+1, the day after the queen's death and his first address to the nation, Charles is expected to be proclaimed king at 11 A.M. He will "carry out the first official duties of his reign, swearing to protect the Church in Scotland, and speaking of the heavy burden that is now his." Since royals can choose their name upon ascending to the throne, Prince Charles has the option to either change or keep his own name. If he does the latter, he will be known as King Charles III, while Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and second in line to the throne, will become the new Prince of Wales.

A source told Us Weekly that both Prince Charles and Prince William are excited about what's ahead of them and are planning to "guide each other" along the way. "[Charles] will ensure that his son is up to speed the ins and outs of the royal family on a deeper level and William will help Charles come up with new, fresh ideas about modernizing the monarchy," the insider noted. They want nothing more than "to be as fully prepared as possible" before assuming their new roles.