The Controversial Parenting Move Hilary Duff Is Doubling Down On
Hilary Duff is no stranger to the parenting police. Ever since the former Disney star had kids, she's been subject to criticism and ridicule over how she looks after her three children. She also shared how she's constantly receiving unsolicited advice from parents and fans across the globe.
"I feel like people are just using [social media] as their outlet to voice their opinions when no one really cares. I don't," the "Younger" actor told Insider. There are times when she would just brush the comments off, but there are also times when she can't help but take the criticism personally. "I think for the most part, I just don't have time to read the comments, but I definitely see some of it. There are times when it really frustrates me and other times when I'm like, 'What? Why would you say that?' It's mostly just silly."
When she got her daughter's ears pierced in November 2021, the actor immediately shut down the mom-shamers when she posted about it. "Yes! I pierced her ears today," the mom-of-three wrote on her Instagram Story. "Can't wait for the internet to call me a child abuser ... again. Lesss go." Duff is so accustomed to ridicule at this point, so what happened recently with her daughter did not phase her one bit.
Hilary Duff gets slammed for letting her daughter ride without a car seat
Fans were not happy when Hilary Duff allowed her 3-year-old daughter, Banks, to ride in a car without a car seat. In an interview with Romper, the "How I Met Your Father" star expressed her frustration over the incident, especially since people had no context of what had happened.
"There was this huge story that came out because my friend Molly was in the backseat of our car with Banks without her carseat. It's not like I'm driving on the 405 with my kids in the backseat without a car seat. You have no context. You don't know where I am," she shared. "Do you know how many times I let my kids sit on my front seat once we get [close to our driveway] to pretend like they're driving home? You're telling me you've never put your kid in the backseat to drive a block before with an adult back there? I'm like, 'Happy new year to you, too.'"
Luckily, Duff is an expert on tuning out unwarranted criticism. "The only thing that matters is you and your family and whatever choices you're making, and how that choice feels for your family," she told InStyle in 2018. "People can be like, 'Oh you're holding that child? He's six.' Yeah I swing him over my head, when his legs are tired I hold him'... People just have all these crazy judgments, and I think it's best to not listen and laugh it off."