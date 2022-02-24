The Controversial Parenting Move Hilary Duff Is Doubling Down On

Hilary Duff is no stranger to the parenting police. Ever since the former Disney star had kids, she's been subject to criticism and ridicule over how she looks after her three children. She also shared how she's constantly receiving unsolicited advice from parents and fans across the globe.

"I feel like people are just using [social media] as their outlet to voice their opinions when no one really cares. I don't," the "Younger" actor told Insider. There are times when she would just brush the comments off, but there are also times when she can't help but take the criticism personally. "I think for the most part, I just don't have time to read the comments, but I definitely see some of it. There are times when it really frustrates me and other times when I'm like, 'What? Why would you say that?' It's mostly just silly."

When she got her daughter's ears pierced in November 2021, the actor immediately shut down the mom-shamers when she posted about it. "Yes! I pierced her ears today," the mom-of-three wrote on her Instagram Story. "Can't wait for the internet to call me a child abuser ... again. Lesss go." Duff is so accustomed to ridicule at this point, so what happened recently with her daughter did not phase her one bit.