Lizzo's Short But Sweet Break Down Of Her Friendship With Rihanna Is So On-Brand

Lizzo and Rihanna are both talented music superstars with so much sass. To make it even better, the two have a lot of respect for one another and we're totally here for it!

In 2019, Rihanna did press at her Savage X Fenty fashion show and expressed her love for Lizzo to Entertainment Tonight. "Gosh I love Lizzo. She's so bada**," she said, before admitting she would be down for a collaboration with her in the future. "She is everything that Savage stands for," the "Don't Stop the Music" hitmaker continued, adding, "A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It's the confidence that you have in yourself and it's the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand." The following year, Rihanna invited Lizzo to perform at a fashion show for the brand.

The Barbados-born singer has continued to show her support and admiration for Lizzo. When the "Good As Hell" hitmaker put on a show-stopping performance at the 2019 BET Awards, Rihanna made sure to stand and clap mid-performance. Fast forward to 2022, and it seems their bond is stronger than ever.