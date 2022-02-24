The Steps Emma Roberts Reportedly Took Before Calling It Off With Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and her husband Garrett Hedlund are the latest celebrity couple to call it quits. According to Us Weekly, the pair first linked up in March 2019. The couple got together following Roberts' split from fiance Evan Peters. Before his relationship with Roberts, Hedlund was linked to actor Kirsten Dunst for a few years. Roberts and Hedlund's relationship progressed pretty quickly, and by June 2020, news broke that the pair was expecting their first child together. Roberts confirmed the news on her Instagram page in August 2020, sharing a series of images where she showcased her growing baby bump. "​​Me...and my two favorite guys," she simply captioned the shot, adding two blue heart emoji.

In late December 2020, TMZ broke the news that Roberts had given birth, and by January, the actor shared a sweet photo to announce the birth of her son. "Thank you, 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund," she wrote on Instagram. Hedlund also loved his new role as dad. "My favorite part of every day was the bedtime stories [with] me telling him stories of his grandfathers, which was wonderful for me and hopefully him," he told Extra of fatherhood. "It was just a really sweet, connecting dad moment."

Sadly, Roberts and Hedlund pulled the plug on their relationship in early 2022. According to People, the couple endured a few rocky months. "It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," an insider revealed.