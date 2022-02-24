Expert Explains How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Dinner With Eugenie Could Erupt Into A Lawsuit

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie bonded while on Californian soil. The redheads stepped out to enjoy the Super Bowl on February 13, and watched the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium. It was strictly a family affair, as neither Meghan Markle nor Jack Brooksbank made an appearance, and Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren took some time to sample American culture at its finest.

According to royal expert Brian Hoey, Eugenie's trip to the U.S. would have been discussed among The Firm. He told Express, "I think it's probably very likely she would not have gone to America to meet Harry without the approval of other members of the Royal Family." After all, she's the first member of the royals to cross the Atlantic to visit Harry, Meghan, and their brood in their new home. He continued, "Certainly not without Prince William, Charles, and the Queen knowing and approving it." He added that Eugenie may have even canceled her trip if "she thought she was going to upset them at all." The trip seems to have been a success, as Harry and Meghan took Eugenie and Jack out for dinner in late February. However, the pics published by TMZ may have the outlet facing legal consequences.