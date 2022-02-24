Expert Explains How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Dinner With Eugenie Could Erupt Into A Lawsuit
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie bonded while on Californian soil. The redheads stepped out to enjoy the Super Bowl on February 13, and watched the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium. It was strictly a family affair, as neither Meghan Markle nor Jack Brooksbank made an appearance, and Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren took some time to sample American culture at its finest.
According to royal expert Brian Hoey, Eugenie's trip to the U.S. would have been discussed among The Firm. He told Express, "I think it's probably very likely she would not have gone to America to meet Harry without the approval of other members of the Royal Family." After all, she's the first member of the royals to cross the Atlantic to visit Harry, Meghan, and their brood in their new home. He continued, "Certainly not without Prince William, Charles, and the Queen knowing and approving it." He added that Eugenie may have even canceled her trip if "she thought she was going to upset them at all." The trip seems to have been a success, as Harry and Meghan took Eugenie and Jack out for dinner in late February. However, the pics published by TMZ may have the outlet facing legal consequences.
Experts question Harry and Meghan's privacy rights
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, and Jack Brooksbank enjoyed each other's company by candlelight at a Santa Barbara restaurant in February. TMZ splashed paparazzi photos of the couples surrounded by transparent plastic screens and credited Backgrid for the snaps. However, a simple family dinner may now have some legal consequences.
U.K. media law specialist Mark Stephens told Newsweek that the couple "can sue." He spoke about a precedent set by a British musician. "There was a case where Paul Weller sued. He was sitting outside a restaurant in Santa Monica with his children, and he sued for privacy in the U.K," he revealed. Weller sued the Daily Mail for publishing photos in the U.K. of his minor children while they were visiting the U.S., per The Guardian. Stephens stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could "sue whoever published them in the U.K." However, he admitted that he didn't know "whether they can get TMZ here, but it will be worth a go."
On the other hand, legal expert Professor Tim Luckhurst felt that they had little chance of success. "I don't think they could have any reasonable expectation of privacy," he told Newsweek. He pointed out that it would be a "slightly strange claim" since "the shelters or screens around them are transparent." Time alone will tell if the Harry and Meghan are willing to pursue legal action.