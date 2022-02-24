Melania Trump's Time In The White House Could Play Out On The Small Screen Sooner Than You Think

Aside from maybe Baron, Melania Trump is the member of the former first family who has been the most closed off to the public, so everything we know about her time in the White House comes mostly as the result of rumors and gossip. We can't help but be curious. We're only human, after all. Well, it looks like we may be getting a (fictionalized) look into Melania's time as first lady on TV. It doesn't look like the appetite for Trump-related entertainment content is going away any time soon.

We have to admit that the few stories about Melania that we have gotten are pretty intriguing. What was the real reason for the "I really don't care" jacket? Does Melania really hate Christmas? Does she really hate Ivanka? And remember all of those videos that appeared to show her shaking off Donald's hand? What was that all about? It's possible that the Showtime series "The First Lady" may attempt to answer all of these questions.