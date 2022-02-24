Cheryl Burke Breaks Silence About Split With Matthew Lawrence
We've said it before and we'll say it again ... there's nothing quite like marriage in Hollywood. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are the latest celebrity couple to file for divorce. As fans of the "Dancing With the Stars" pro know, Burke and Lawrence shared a long history together. According to Us Weekly, they briefly dated in 2007, with the relationship lasting just a year. In 2017, the duo reconnected and sparks flew once again. Only a year later, Lawrence popped the question, and by 2019, the two tied the knot.
Throughout their relationship, the pair regularly gushed about one another on social media and in the press, and Lawrence's Instagram feed consisted of lots of Burke photos. In turn, Burke beamed about her man. "Matt brings out the best in me. He enjoys every moment, and that helps me appreciate life even more," Burke told People after their wedding at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego. They had a star-studded bridal party that included Leah Remini, Kym Johnson Herjavec, and Lawrence's brothers — Joey and Andy. In 2020, Burke called Lawrence her rock during a "Good Morning America" segment, adding, "I don't know where I would be without him."
According to a People report, Burke was the one who filed the divorce papers at a Los Angeles court, stating that the marriage was over due to "irreconcilable differences." In some divorce cases in Hollywood, money can be a big point of contention, but luckily, the couple obtained a prenuptial agreement beforehand. Now Burke is speaking up.
Cheryl Burke is asking for privacy
Cheryl Burke tends to be an open book when it comes to her personal life. Following her split from her husband Matthew Lawrence, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro released a statement for fans to let them know her current state of affairs. "I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this, I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," Burke shared on social media.
The dancer didn't give any additional details, but she seemed to want to address the situation on her own terms instead of letting the press tell her narrative. She added, "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words & support you've given me – love you all."
Within minutes of the post going live, fans flocked to the comments section to send Burke their love and support, including some famous friends. "Sending you love," Keltie Knight wrote. "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause added that she was "sending love and hugs your way." Lawrence has been noticeably absent from Burke's social media feed. Burke shared her last post with the actor on Christmas as the pair posed with their beloved pup. As of this writing, Lawrence has yet to address the split