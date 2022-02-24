Cheryl Burke Breaks Silence About Split With Matthew Lawrence

We've said it before and we'll say it again ... there's nothing quite like marriage in Hollywood. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are the latest celebrity couple to file for divorce. As fans of the "Dancing With the Stars" pro know, Burke and Lawrence shared a long history together. According to Us Weekly, they briefly dated in 2007, with the relationship lasting just a year. In 2017, the duo reconnected and sparks flew once again. Only a year later, Lawrence popped the question, and by 2019, the two tied the knot.

Throughout their relationship, the pair regularly gushed about one another on social media and in the press, and Lawrence's Instagram feed consisted of lots of Burke photos. In turn, Burke beamed about her man. "Matt brings out the best in me. He enjoys every moment, and that helps me appreciate life even more," Burke told People after their wedding at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego. They had a star-studded bridal party that included Leah Remini, Kym Johnson Herjavec, and Lawrence's brothers — Joey and Andy. In 2020, Burke called Lawrence her rock during a "Good Morning America" segment, adding, "I don't know where I would be without him."

According to a People report, Burke was the one who filed the divorce papers at a Los Angeles court, stating that the marriage was over due to "irreconcilable differences." In some divorce cases in Hollywood, money can be a big point of contention, but luckily, the couple obtained a prenuptial agreement beforehand. Now Burke is speaking up.