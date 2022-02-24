Shanna Moakler's Boyfriend Was Just Arrested For A Serious Crime

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Shanna Moakler caused a stir when she appeared on "Celebrity Big Brother." The former Miss USA often flirted with fellow housemate Lamar Odom, as the two exchanged sexual innuendos on multiple occasions. That behavior did not go unnoticed by Shanna's boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, who was furious about his girlfriend's on-camera flirtations. "Matthew understands Shanna's on a reality show, but he feels boundaries are being crossed," a source told TMZ on February 12. In fact, Matthew was so upset that he completely reconsidered proposing to his reality star girlfriend.

Things appeared to settle for the couple once Shanna left the "Big Brother" household. The former "Meet the Barkers" star made it clear that she had zero interest in pursuing a relationship of any kind with Lamar, per TMZ. Although they flirted on-air, Shanna insisted that the former NBA player only had eyes for his ex, Khloe Kardashian, per TooFab.

After leaving the "Big Brother" house, Shanna anticipated blowback from flirting with another man, but she made seeing Matthew her top priority. "I haven't seen all the headlines or social media so I'm not 100% what's going on but, yes, he's the first person I got to see and it was amazing," she told TooFab. Unfortunately, that "amazing" feeling between the couple did not last.