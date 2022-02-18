Shanna Moakler Seemingly Changes Her Tune On Lamar Odom

"Celebrity Big Brother" housemates Shanna Moakler and Lamar Odom had a connection before joining the reality show. Both had strong ties to the Kardashians through their ex-spouses, as Lamar was married to Khloé Kardashian, and Shanna's ex-husband Travis Barker is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

Besides the shared link through their exes, Shanna made headlines in 2009 when she referred to Khloé as a "donkey," while appearing on "The Wendy Williams Show." Going into "Big Brother," Shanna hoped to know Lamar outside their shared Kardashian connections. "I just wanted to know [Lamar] organically ... and just base him off of who they are as a person and not by stuff in the media," she told Us Weekly on February 16 after being voted out of the household. "He was always just a nice person to me," she said about her relationship with Lamar. That relationship led to friction with her boyfriend.

Shanna and Lamar hit it off while on "CBB," and the duo often exchanged flirty innuendos with each other. Those flirtations were caught by Shanna's boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, who was hurt to see his girlfriend openly flirt with another man on television. "Matthew understands Shanna's on a reality show, but he feels boundaries are being crossed," a source told TMZ while she was still on the reality show. Reportedly, Shanna and Matthew even unfollowed each other on Instagram. Once Shanna left the "CBB" household, she opened up more about her relationship with Lamar.