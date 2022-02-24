AnnaLynne McCord's Message For Putin Has The Internet Absolutely Cringing

Following the news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, AnnaLynne McCord shared a spoken word poem on Twitter that is generating massive backlash. In the video, McCord declared regret for not being Putin's mother, and said if she had been, she could have protected him from his perceived pain, and spared the world anguish from his actions.

"Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin, I'm so sorry that I was not your mother. If I was your mother, you would have been so loved," McCord began her poem. "Helmed in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story's plight. The world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise. Of nations sitting peaceful under a night sky." She continued, "If I was your mother, the world would have been warm. So much laughter and joy. Nothing would harm." She went on to say that Putin's torturous childhood has led him to become who he is today because he didn't have any motherly love. Needless to say, people were not impressed with her poem.

"This might be the worst tweet of all time. This alone should land you a spot in The Hague," one user tweeted, while another wrote, "This is not the time for such ridiculous shows of self indulgence." Other users compared McCord's video to when Gal Gadot rounded up celebrities to sing "Imagine" at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Critics slammed Gadot for being insensitive, according to NBC News, and the video was quickly mocked on social media.